Pet-A-Palooza is back on Aug. 18 but new this year, the event will be held in Esquimalt. (Photo contributed)

Corgi races added to Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt

Corgi races, wine tent and “Victoria’s Largest Adopt-A-Thon” added to event lineup

Corgis will put their short-legged bodies to the test on Aug. 18 at the free Pet-A-Palooza event in Esquimalt.

The lively little herders have been added to the “social event of the year for dogs,” in addition to the wiener dog race, puppy stampede, “running of the bulls” French and English bulldog races, and “Ruff Mud” race — now with a prize of $2,000 — announced in June.

Lonnie Powell, who co-founded Pet-A-Palooza with his wife Jordan Illingworth, said they added the corgi race to the lineup after being approached by the YYJ Corgi Club.

“It just kind of spitballed from there,” Powell said.

Registration for the corgi race on the Sunday will start at 12:30 p.m. and the race will start at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Not just loaves of bread — Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

If the dog races inspire onlookers to adopt, Powell said they have also added what he expects will be “Victoria’s Largest Adopt-A-Thon.”

He said the Victoria Humane Society has long been involved with Pet-A-Palooza, now in its ninth year, for example, by supplying puppies for the puppy yoga class.

“We wanted to do something special for them,” he said.

READ MORE: Pets West celebrates 30 years of business in Greater Victoria

People will not be permitted to bring dogs home from the festival, but Powell said they can meet dogs that are currently living in foster homes at the Humane Society booth. If they like one of the dogs they can take application forms and start the process of adopting, which would involve the society doing a home visit.

“Our goal is to get her a couple hundred homes for her animals,” he said.

To toast adoptions or for general enjoyment, Powell said they have added a new wine tent, sponsored by See Ya Later Ranch.

READ MORE: Pet-A-Palooza brings ‘Ruff Mud’ race to Esquimalt


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria-based elephant advocate fighting to end ivory trade
Next story
It’s time for Mela! Celebrate music, dance and culture in Centennial Square

Just Posted

Lack of doctors causing frustration for patients

One Sidney resident writes about his experiences trying to get care at local walk-in clinics

Corgi races added to Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt

Corgi races, wine tent and “Victoria’s Largest Adopt-A-Thon” added to event lineup

Esquimalt Lagoon washrooms get screened from view in Colwood

Screen is meant to prevent tipping of washrooms by wind or mischief, improve aesthetics

Victoria man arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home

Crisis negotiators use portable public address system to communicate with the man into the early morning hours

Agriculture in B.C. accounts for 1.5 per cent of provincial GDP

No other province records a lower share than British Columbia

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

Nanaimo man ‘so grateful’ to be back in B.C. after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to campsite

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Most Read