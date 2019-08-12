Corgi races added to Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt

Pet-A-Palooza is back on Aug. 18 but new this year, the event will be held in Esquimalt. (Photo contributed)

Corgis will put their short-legged bodies to the test on Aug. 18 at the free Pet-A-Palooza event in Esquimalt.

The lively little herders have been added to the “social event of the year for dogs,” in addition to the wiener dog race, puppy stampede, “running of the bulls” French and English bulldog races, and “Ruff Mud” race — now with a prize of $2,000 — announced in June.

Lonnie Powell, who co-founded Pet-A-Palooza with his wife Jordan Illingworth, said they added the corgi race to the lineup after being approached by the YYJ Corgi Club.

“It just kind of spitballed from there,” Powell said.

Registration for the corgi race on the Sunday will start at 12:30 p.m. and the race will start at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Not just loaves of bread — Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

If the dog races inspire onlookers to adopt, Powell said they have also added what he expects will be “Victoria’s Largest Adopt-A-Thon.”

He said the Victoria Humane Society has long been involved with Pet-A-Palooza, now in its ninth year, for example, by supplying puppies for the puppy yoga class.

“We wanted to do something special for them,” he said.

READ MORE: Pets West celebrates 30 years of business in Greater Victoria

People will not be permitted to bring dogs home from the festival, but Powell said they can meet dogs that are currently living in foster homes at the Humane Society booth. If they like one of the dogs they can take application forms and start the process of adopting, which would involve the society doing a home visit.

“Our goal is to get her a couple hundred homes for her animals,” he said.

To toast adoptions or for general enjoyment, Powell said they have added a new wine tent, sponsored by See Ya Later Ranch.

READ MORE: Pet-A-Palooza brings ‘Ruff Mud’ race to Esquimalt



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.