Cougar Annie Tales returns to Sooke on Aug. 6

Cougar Annie Tales revolves around the life of Ada Annie Jordan

Katrina Kadoski reprises her role of Cougar Annie when she performs at the Sooke Region Museum on Aug. 6. (Contributed - Katrina Kadoski)

Katrina Kadoski reprises her role of Cougar Annie when she performs at the Sooke Region Museum on Aug. 6. (Contributed - Katrina Kadoski)

Sooke actor Katrina Kadoski will return to the stage on Aug. 6 to present her one-woman show Cougar Annie Tales.

The play is written and performed by Kadoski, who has been doing the show for more than 20 years.

Cougar Annie Tales revolves around the life of Ada Annie Jordan, who settled in the Clayoquot coastal rainforest in 1915. She had 11 children, four husbands, was famous for trapping and killing cougars, ran a general store and post office from her home, and had a mail-order garden nursery.

RELATED: Musician releases album for former partner who tragically died from heart attack

Kadoski lived in Clayoquot Sound for three years caretaking Cougar Annie’s garden and immersing herself in the folklore surrounding the legendary settler.

Drawing on many sources, including Annie’s family, Cougar Annie Tales uses dramatic narrative, images, letters, and original compositions to celebrate the unconventional life of one of B.C.’s most colourful characters.

The play will be performed outside at the Sooke Region Museum. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Cougar Annie Tales is the launch of a Western Canada tour for Kadoski, where she’ll perform the play and headline concerts.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8:30 p.m. with the reading of Seasonal Sooke Stories, are $20 and available at the door.

For more information on Kadoski, you can visit her website at katrinakadoski.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntertainmentSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Fill your pack with snacks, scientists need to know how neat B.C. nature is

Just Posted

Aerial photo of the Victoria International Airport land proposed for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel. (Courtesy Kothari Group)
Marriott hotel proposal announced for Victoria International Airport land in Sidney

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels recently retired after 30 years of service, the vast majority of which was spent working in the Capital Region and southern Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Peter Pauwels)
The inconvenient truths about black bears in Greater Victoria

Canadian Blood Services is putting out the call for new donors, to keep its momentum going. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
Blood donors desperately needed in Saanich, West Shore

Jeff Buziak, father of Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered in 2008 in Saanich, has hired a private investigation and research firm to help move the case forward. (Black Press file photo)
Father of murder victim Lindsay Buziak hires investigators to look into Saanich case