Cougar Annie Tales returns to Sooke on Aug. 6

Katrina Kadoski reprises her role of Cougar Annie when she performs at the Sooke Region Museum on Aug. 6. (Contributed - Katrina Kadoski)

Cougar Annie Tales revolves around the life of Ada Annie Jordan

Sooke actor Katrina Kadoski will return to the stage on Aug. 6 to present her one-woman show Cougar Annie Tales.

The play is written and performed by Kadoski, who has been doing the show for more than 20 years.

Cougar Annie Tales revolves around the life of Ada Annie Jordan, who settled in the Clayoquot coastal rainforest in 1915. She had 11 children, four husbands, was famous for trapping and killing cougars, ran a general store and post office from her home, and had a mail-order garden nursery.

Kadoski lived in Clayoquot Sound for three years caretaking Cougar Annie’s garden and immersing herself in the folklore surrounding the legendary settler.

Drawing on many sources, including Annie’s family, Cougar Annie Tales uses dramatic narrative, images, letters, and original compositions to celebrate the unconventional life of one of B.C.’s most colourful characters.

The play will be performed outside at the Sooke Region Museum. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Cougar Annie Tales is the launch of a Western Canada tour for Kadoski, where she’ll perform the play and headline concerts.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8:30 p.m. with the reading of Seasonal Sooke Stories, are $20 and available at the door.





