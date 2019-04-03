Couple leaves picnic as uninvited bear moves in

Two beach-goers received a surprise visit at their picnic in Shirley recently.

The pair had plans for a quiet lunch date on the private beach near the bed and breakfast they were staying at when a curious black bear began approaching.

The man took to filming the bear who was dead set on not changing its plans to cross to the other side of the beach despite the couple’s presence and protests.

In the end, it was the bear who won, slowly encroaching as the couple packed up their belongings and do-si-do’d with the medium-sized black bear.

The picnickers reacted calmly, following common recommendations to remain facing the animal, and make loud noises.