Cory Steiner and wife, Sandy Healing, outside Jeneece Place in View Royal. The duo will be walking 21 kilometres beginning at the 17 Mile Pub on Sooke Road to Jeneece Place at Victoria General Hospital and Steiner will be performing shows with his band, the Cory Steiner Band, along the way. (Contributed photo)

Couple to walk the West Shore for Island foundation

Cory Steiner to also pay four gigs to raise funds

A Greater Victoria couple will be hitting the pavement to walk several kilometres throughout the West Shore in support of children and youth suffering from mental health issues, among other things, next weekend.

As part of the Rock & Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, July 21, Cory Steiner and his wife Sandy Healing will be walking 21 kilometres and performing alongside members of his band, the Cory Steiner Band, at four different venues along the way.

“The first 17 kilometres will be hard, but I think my adrenaline will be going through most of it,” said Steiner, an Esquimalt resident. “Two people can turn around and make a difference.”

The walk will begin at the 17 Mile Pub on Sooke Road at 10:30 a.m., where Steiner will perform an acoustic show. From there, the duo will walk 17 kilometres to the Six Mile Pub (494 Island Hwy.) in View Royal, where Steiner will perform a piano show with members of his band.

Following that performance, they will walk another four kilometres to the finish line at Jeneece Place at Victoria General Hospital to perform a third show in the parking lot.

After the walk is complete, the Cory Steiner Band, which Steiner describes as pop rock music, similar to Matchbox 20, will take the stage for a final performance at the V-Lounge (3366 Douglas St.) where they will play songs from their first full-length studio album.

All the funds raised goes towards the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, a charitable organization that raises funds and awareness to help children with health challenges.

The idea for the fundraiser has been brewing for a handful of years. Since the couple met five years ago, they walk and talk – a lot. Once a week they walk several kilometres around Greater Victoria, including from Sidney to Victoria, talking about everything from their lives together, to Steiner’s music and Healing’s love for writing.

While on one of their walks out to Sooke roughly six to eight weeks ago, the duo went to grab a coffee when they passed by Jeneece Place and the idea came to them.

“We both knew we wanted to do a fundraiser related to health care. We both love kids,” said Steiner, adding they hope to raise more than $1,000.

“We’ve been talking about this for quite a while … We’re so excited about this.”

For more information on the Rock & Walk fundraiser visit corysteinerband.com.

