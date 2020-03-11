Participants view some of the work in the Victoria Sketch Club’s 109th Annual Art Show. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay

Victoria Sketch Club cancels art show at GNS

It may not be the first time, but seldom, in its 111 years has the Victoria Sketch Club had to cancel its annual Art Show and Sale.

On Tuesday, club spokesperson and member Janice Graham confirmed this year’s show has been cancelled due to precautionary measures regarding the threat of COVID-19. The show was scheduled for March 17 to 22 at Glenlyon Norfolk School’s Beach Drive campus, though the school is also closed for cleaning as it awaits the results of a potential COVID-19 test.

“Regrettably, the decision was taken today to cancel the show because of coronavirus concerns,” Graham said. “We are sad not to be holding our show.”

The show is the club’s biggest annual fundraiser where all 42 active members exhibit pieces of their work.

More public events are being cancelled, including major sporting events in Europe and the U.S.A., though the push hasn’t fully reached B.C. yet.

READ ALSO: B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases including two health care workers

READ MORE: Glenlyon Norfolk School closes campuses in Victoria, Oak Bay due to potential COVID-19 case

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Art

