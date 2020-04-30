COVID-19 washes out Gorge Canada Day Picnic

Caroline Guldin gets a boost from dad Sean so she can get a high-five from Ace, the Saanich Police mascot, at the Picnic on the Gorge Canada Day celebrations in 2016. This year’s Canada Day picnic has been cancelled because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Gorge Canada Day Picnic has fallen victim to the spread of COVID-19.

The annual celebration, along with many other summer events throughout Greater Victoria, has been cancelled this year in order to adhere to social distancing practices.

The Gorge Canada Day Picnic has been running since 1999, drawing thousands to the Gorge Waterway to enjoy a day of food, vendors, art, a classic car show and entertainment. The celebrations also usually include canoe rides and a pancake breakfast, all of which are expected to continue on Canada Day next year.

“We will miss welcoming the 10,000+ people that come out for day in our beautiful neighbourhood along the closed-down Gorge Road with a fantastic backdrop of the Gorge Waterway,” said Chris Kask, chair of the celebration’s organizing committee, in a press release.

“The Gorge Tillicum Community Association would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this event for the past 21 years, especially the neighbours, the sponsors, the volunteers, and the District of Saanich and Government of Canada. We look forward to showing off our neighbourhood in 2021.”

The City of Victoria, Town of View Royal, and Sooke also cancelled events marking the nation’s 153rd birthday.

