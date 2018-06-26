Cows take morning stroll through Sooke neighbourhood

Sooke residents in Sunriver Estates woke up to an unusual surprise this morning – a herd of cows wandering their front yards.

Tom Merritt, who lives on Stonewood Drive in Sunriver, said he and his wife noticed the cows while drinking a morning coffee on their porch.

“Our dog was sniffing a lot, and I looked up and saw something big and black behind an electrical box,” laughed Merritt. “We’ve had bears in the area before, so I just assumed it was a bear, but then I noticed about five others and realized they were cows.”

Merritt explained he used to live in Chilliwack and this sort of thing would happen often, so he snapped a photo and posted it to Sooke Social with hopes that the owners would see it.

“I find the whole thing very humorous,” said Merritt.

Sooke councillor Kerrie Reay, who also lives in Sunriver, said the owners of the cattle have been found, and are rounding them up.

“This kind of situation shows the real up-side to social media, because it helped the owners, who probably aren’t having such a fun morning, find their cows, and it also gives people a bit of a chuckle in the morning,” said Reay.