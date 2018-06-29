Pizza paired with craft beer, Prima Strada partners with Category 12

Besides the pizza oven, the Central Saanich brewery will also release new beers every month

If you want some Neapolitan-style pizza with your craft brews, Category 12 has the solution.

As of June 28, Prima Strada’s mobile pizza oven will be at Category 12 (2200 Keating Cross Road) Thursdays to Sundays.

“It’s something we’ve thought about for a long time,” said Karen Kuzyk, owner and head of brand at the Central Saanich brewery.

“The opportunity presented itself and we were super excited to work them.”

In a media release, the partnership between Category 12 and Prima Strada was was obvious one.

“We could talk about the benefits of beer and pizza all day,” said Pizzeria Prima Strada Executive Chef Franz Dessombes. “Category 12 is obsessed with doing it their own way, creating superior quality craft beers with creativity and an intense attention to detail. Kind of like us.”

Ryan Denisoff, a pizza cook with Pizzeria Prima Strada, said one of the challenges of cooking outside was the wind.

“When the wind kicks up the flour goes everywhere!”

The taproom has been open since Category 12 was founded, but Kuzyk said the brewery recently acquired a lounge license, “which allows us to serve real glasses and more than one glass, so we’re really excited about that.”

“It’s the real, true West Coast taproom experience having food and pizza together.”

Kuzyk said their taproom is informed by her visits to other breweries in Washington, Oregon, and parts of California. “It’s really community focused, immersive experience where beer is at the forefront of exploring different styles.”

The oven is outside the brewery, but relaying orders would require a long trip through the rest of the brewery, so orders are relayed to the cook via Ethernet cable, which Kuzyk attributes to her husband Michael (also founder and head brewer) and his “inability to do anything badly!”

Besides the pizza oven, Kuzyk is excited for some new summer beer releases, which will include local berries, and new releases every month.

Because of their new lounge licence, the brewery will start serving “taproom-only” releases, because “that experimental mind doesn’t close after 7 days of opening,” said Kuzyk.

“We’ve always got something new.”

Pizza is served at the brewery until the end of September, Thursdays to Sundays. They have extended their hours so people can take advantage, opening until 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

The oven closes an hour before closing time.

Previous story
Victoria firefighters gear up to help battle a different nemesis
Next story
Oak Bay celebrates Canada Day early

Just Posted

HOGWARTS ALERT: All seven Harry Potter books in one 70-minute play

Potted Potter makes its way to Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse in October

Pizza paired with craft beer, Prima Strada partners with Category 12

Besides the pizza oven, the Central Saanich brewery will also release new beers every month

Long weekend traffic causing delays on the Trans-Canada Highway

Some congestion in Langford due to Goldstream Park bottleneck

Leila Bui returns home to Gordon Head after six months

Bui was hit crossing Ash Road by a black SUV on Dec. 20

Caravan Stage sets sail for Sooke

Nomadic outdoor theatre company founded 1970 in Kemp Lake

Oak Bay celebrates Canada Day early

Oak Bay gets a jump start on Canada Day festivities with the… Continue reading

Five things to do for Canada Day

There are family fun events all across Greater Victoria for Canada 151

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Most Read