Crafty summer sewing camp on offer in Langford for kids

Cloth camp is just one of many summer activities available on the West Shore

Bonnie Harper at Cloth Castle shows off samples of the project summer sewing campers will make. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Langford’s Cloth Castle is rolling out the red fabric for kids to learn to sew this summer in a series of day camps.

Over five days, erstwhile sewers will learn to choose fabric, measure, cut and operate a sewing machine. Every day they’ll leave with a completed project – a pillowcase, tank top, shorts and more.

Cloth Castle staffer Bonnie Harper said the pandemic has increased interest in sewing, which is what inspired the team to offer the day courses.

Learning to sew something as simple and practical as a pillow case fosters a lot of confidence in kids, another staffer said. In the past once a student learns, they’ll start whipping up pillowcases for friends, family and even teachers as gifts.

There is space for 15 students and several teachers will guide the learning. The camp runs each week in August for $275, which includes all supplies. The projects are suitable for beginners, but staff have developed advanced projects for those who already have a basic foundation in sewing.

Elsewhere on the West Shore there are summer camps catering to nearly any interest. Local golf courses have juniors programs, bike shops are offering mountain biking and bike park camps. There are hiking, canoe and kayak camps; outdoor leadership adventures, and SEAPARC has a sailing camp.

West Shore Parks and Recreation is also full of programs for summer fun. Find their activity guide online at westshorerecreation.ca.

