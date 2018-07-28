CRD acquires 28-hectare property in the Highlands as parkland

The Capital Regional District board has acquired a 28-hectare property in the District of Highlands as parkland for $1,050,000. (CRD map)

The Capital Regional District has acquired a 28-hectare property in the District of Highlands as parkland and to help protect a nearby coastal Douglas fir ecosystem.

The property, which is adjacent to Mount Work Regional Park and was purchased for a little more than $1 million, will provide an additional area to protect the ecosystem which includes mature stands of Douglas fir, cedar and grand fir. It also contains a rare ecological community and habitat for species-at-risk.

“This land being added to Mount Work was acquired through the Regional Parks Land Acquisition Fund. It is made possible by the foresight of the Kinghorn family, who have been stewards of this area for decades,” said CRD regional parks committee chair and View Royal Mayor David Screech.

“It will help complete the western boundary of the park and provide valuable greenspace for residents of the region.”

The parkland was purchased through the Land Acquisition Fund, a levy dedicated to purchasing lands for regional parks and trails. The land was identified in the 2018-19 Land Acquisition Strategy, which provides the CRD board with a road map for acquiring land to add to the regional parks and trails system.

“It gives us great pleasure that this property will be part of Mount Work Regional Park and available for the public to enjoy,” said Russ Kinghorn and Sharon Macauley, the property owners.

“It’s been a big part of our family activities since our parents, Jim and Mary Kinghorn, purchased it 59 years ago, and this is the final piece to be turned over for park.”

