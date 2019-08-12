CRD Regional Parks naturalists, Rachael Tancock and Kirsten Dallimore, with a group on a guided a walk through Island View Beach Regional Park’s intertidal zone. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD announces free snake day event and guided nature sketching walk

Parks naturalists and CRD partners will guide the exploratory events

They’re slithery, strong and maybe a little bit scary. Snakes are unique creatures, and the CRD Snake Day event on Thursday is a chance to celebrate and learn more about them.

The Capital Regional District is teaming up with Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary staff to host the drop-in event at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on Thursday. There will be tents set up at Beaver Beach and guests of all ages are welcome to come by any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be opportunities to see snakes in action, touch a snake or two and play some games.

If getting up close and personal with snakes isn’t your thing, check out the CRD’s guided nature sketching walk on Friday morning.

A CRD parks naturalist and an art instructor from the Robert Bateman Centre will be helping attendees learn the basics of nature sketching at Witty’s Lagoon from 10 a.m. to noon.

The walk will take place during low tide which will allow for some exploring and sketching of creatures that are usually hidden.

The event is $7 plus tax and is for budding artists ages five and up. All art supplies will be provided, so those interested in attending are asked to pre-register by Aug. 12.

The CRD parks department asks that pets be left at home as they can be disruptive. For more information about upcoming events, visit the Events page on the CRD website.

Book recycling project added to Central Saanich Family Festival booth
Fresh veggies for students at free farmers' market at UVic

