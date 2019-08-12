CRD Regional Parks naturalists, Rachael Tancock and Kirsten Dallimore, with a group on a guided a walk through Island View Beach Regional Park’s intertidal zone. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD announces free snake day event and guided nature sketching walk
Parks naturalists and CRD partners will guide the exploratory events
They’re slithery, strong and maybe a little bit scary. Snakes are unique creatures, and the CRD Snake Day event on Thursday is a chance to celebrate and learn more about them.
The Capital Regional District is teaming up with Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary staff to host the drop-in event at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on Thursday. There will be tents set up at Beaver Beach and guests of all ages are welcome to come by any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be opportunities to see snakes in action, touch a snake or two and play some games.
The CRD parks department asks that pets be left at home as they can be disruptive. For more information about upcoming events, visit the Events page on the CRD website.