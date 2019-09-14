CRD awards third annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship

Adam Sawyer of Claremont Secondary and EJ Weston of Royal Bay Secondary were the recipients of the third annual Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship. (Capital Regional District photo)

Two Greater Victoria teens are the recipients of the third annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship.

The Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission awarded the scholarships to Claremont Secondary’s Adam Sawyer and Royal Bay Secondary’s EJ Weston at the West Shore RCMP detachment at the end of August.

Sawyer is pursuing his dream of becoming a police officer through the Justice Institute of B.C. while Weston is studying criminal psychology and behaviour at Durham College. Both recipients are recent graduates and have long histories of volunteering within their communities.

“The CRD Traffic Safety Commission is proud to award this scholarship in the memory of Const. Sarah Beckett to two such deserving candidates,” said Dr. Murray Fyfe, co-chair of the Traffic Safety Commission, in a news release. “While nothing will ever take away the pain, sadness and loss as a result of Const. Sarah Beckett’s tragic death, this memorial scholarship creates a legacy in her name.”

Fyfe went on to say that the scholarship will help both Sawyer and Weston pursue their dream to become police officers.

The first-ever Sarah Beckett Memorial Run, which took place in April raised $20,000 in donations, enabling the CRD Traffic Safety Commission to provide two awards this year. The annual $2,000 scholarship – awarded to a post-secondary student based on academic achievement, financial need, community service and interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement – will also be sustained by this donation into the future.

Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP said the detachment is happy to be part of the scholarship.

“In doing so we remember Sarah and the legacy she has created in our community,” Dovell said. “With leaders like Adam and EJ, Sarah would be happy to see the future of the RCMP and the community remains bright.”

Dovell said both recipients are worthy of the scholarship and that the RCMP knows they will go on to do great things.

Beckett died after being struck by a drunk driver in the line of duty in 2016. Subsequently, the Traffic Safety Commission created the scholarship to raise awareness of traffic safety issues and highlight the community service provided by the police.

