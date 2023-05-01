CRD brings back watershed tours for the summer

Tours begin June 1 and will run through the month

The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD)

The Capital Regional District will reopen watershed tours beginning in June, offering visitors a peak into how Greater Victoria gets drinking water.

The tours, which will run for the month of June every Thursday through Sunday, will last five hours, taking 42 people per group through the process of collecting and treating drinking water.

Each Get to Know Your H2O Tour starts at the Sooke Lake Reservoir and follows the water through the Rithet Creek. Each group walks through the forest to the Deception Reservoir and Damn and into the Japan Gulch Disinfection facility.

Registration for the tours are free, and a maximum of six guests can be registered with each group. This tour is recommended for children 12 years and up.

For more information visit crd.bc.ca/watertours.

