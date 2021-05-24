CRD challenges residents to get out in nature over long weekend

The challenge encourages people to explore, photograph and log the region’s flora and fauna

Greater Victoria’s environment enthusiasts can spend the long weekend taking in the area’s abundant nature by joining the Capital Regional District’s biodiversity challenge. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria’s environment enthusiasts can spend the long weekend taking in the area’s abundant nature by joining the Capital Regional District’s biodiversity challenge.

The challenge encourages people to get out in the great outdoors and look for plants, animals and fungi at their favourite park, beach or just in their own backyard. Participants are asked to snap pictures of the region’s captivating and interesting flora and fauna, then upload them to the CRD’s biodiversity challenge page on the iNaturalist app or website.

The photos will be used to help create an inventory of the region’s natural species, but participants can also win prizes through the challenge. Participants are asked to be respectful and not trample vegetation, disturb wildlife or leave behind garbage.

Find more information about the challenge at https://bit.ly/3oBFvux.

READ: Turbidity main culprit for East Sooke water woes

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRD