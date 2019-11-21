The CRD is holding a Solid Waste Management Plan open house on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Black Press File Photo)

CRD hosts Saanich open house on solid waste management

Open house is Nov. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saanich Greek Community Hall

The Capital Regional District is asking for public feedback to help develop a new Solid Waste Management Plan for the region. There are several open houses planned for the region so residents can learn more and provide feedback in person. An open house for Saanich residents will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saanich Greek Community Hall (4648 Elk Lake Dr.).

B.C.’s Environmental Management Act requires regional districts to develop plans to manage municipal solid waste and recyclable materials. The CRD’s Solid Waste Management Plan was last fully updated in 1995, though amendments have been made. To guide the development of the new plan, the CRD is asking for public input into proposed strategies and actions.

Open houses are upcoming on Pender Island, Prospect Lake, and Salt Spring Island. Open houses have already taken place in Victoria, Sooke, Sidney, Colwood, and Esquimalt. Feedback is also being collected online at surveys.crd.bc.ca/Solid-Waste-Management-Plan.survey until Sunday, Dec. 1.

