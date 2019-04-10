CRD showcases beaver activity for your young eager beavers

A beaver in the water. The CRD’s nature walk takes place at Elk/Beaver Lake. (Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

A free nature walk for kids aged five-plus has been organized by the Capital Regional District for April 13.

The guided walk will give children the chance to see an active beaver lodge at Beaver Lake Ponds.

In a release, the CRD said, “Children will have a chance to learn more about this amazing mammal and its marvellous adaptations.”

The walk will run rain or shine, is drop–in style and free.

The CRD ask people to arrive 10 minutes early and to bring a day pack with water and extra clothes.

They ask visitors to leave their pets at home.

Those interested should meet at Beaver Lake Ponds parking lot off Beaver Lake Road. The experience will last from 10–11:30 a.m. at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park in Saanich.



