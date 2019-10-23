With the help of an English to Arabic translator, Colin Plant, chair of the CRD Board of Directors, met with the delegates from Jordan. (Colin Plant/Twitter)

CRD welcomes delegates from Jordan for solid waste management study

The Jordanian delegates arrived in Canada on Oct. 19

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is hosting delegates from Jordan as part of a study tour focused on solid waste management planning and practice.

Through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Jordan Municipal Support Project – funded by Global Affairs – staff from four of Jordan’s 12 municipalities are in Canada to learn about solid waste management to then improve their communities’ methods. The delegates arrived on Oct. 19 and will be visiting Canadian municipalities until Nov. 1 as part of a study tour.

With the help of an English to Arabic translator, Colin Plant, chair of the CRD Board of Directors, met with the delegates on Tuesday to begin discussions of solid waste management planning.

“It is was a delight to welcome the delegation from Jordan who were here to learn from the CRD,” Plant said.

The CRD will be providing first hand examples for regional solid waste management and community engagement.

The delegates began the first part of the study tour on Oct. 23, by attending the Coast Waste Management Association Conference in Victoria to learn about Canada’s waste management practices including landfill use, reducing food waste and composting. The conference will be followed by site visits to the Hartland Landfill and a composting site.

READ ALSO: CRD aims to reduce solid waste going to Hartland Landfill by a third by 2030

Municipal staff from the city of Yorkton, SK and the municipality of Colchester, ON are participating in the study tour to provide insight from other parts of the country.

Upon finishing their studies in Victoria and doing a bit of sightseeing, the Jordanian delegates will head to Vancouver for the national Zero Waste Conference and further study.

Plant noted that the CRD is proud to be working with the folks from Jordan and sharing the solid waste management successes of the region to influence similar programs in Jordan.

