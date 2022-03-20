Application are now being accepted for the the Create Places Colwood grant program. (Black Press Media file photo)

Application are now being accepted for the the Create Places Colwood grant program. (Black Press Media file photo)

Create Places Colwood grants bring placemaking to life

Online applications for project funding will be accepted until April 10

The Create Places Colwood grant is back this year and the city is looking for ideas from the community to bring new energy to spaces in the city.

The City of Colwood is awarding up to $5,000, to be split between successful applicants, to help make placemaking projects come to life.

The concept of placemaking is helping to reimagine spaces around the world, transforming public spaces in unexpected ways through art, gardens, gathering areas or other programming.

While the city is encouraging residents to let their imagination run wild, it is offering up some ideas for potential projects.

Those could range from community garden enhancements, decorative lighting or community art to interpretive signage, adding an activity or booth to a community event, or playground enhancements.

All projects require a matching contribution from the community, which may take the form of volunteer labour, donated services or materials or other funds. Applications are open until April 10 and should be submitted to bstojke@colwood.ca.

Grant application forms and additional information are available at colwood.ca by clicking on the Create Places Colwood grant link in the news section.

