Darrel McLeod won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction in 2018 for his first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. His newly-released memoir, Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity, follows as a sequel. (Facebook)

Critically acclaimed Sooke author releases new memoir

Peyakow follows as a sequel to Darrel McLeod’s first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age

A critically-acclaimed Sooke author aims to touch readers’ hearts with his newly released memoir, Peyakow.

Darrel McLeod won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction in 2018 for his first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. His newly released memoir, Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity, is a sequel.

“Peyakow basically picks up where Mamaskatch leaves off,” said McLeod, noting the book looks at his younger self, around the age of 30, when he becomes a school principal in the small community of Yekooche First Nation in northern B.C.

“The reason I did that because my mother passed away. She was ultimately the bridge to my culture, my language, and my extended family. When she passed, I felt that bridge was gone, and I desperately wanted that connection to my culture back. So I applied for jobs on reserves all over Canada, and low and behold, the principal position came up.”

McLeod said he came to love the people in the Yekooche very quickly. Though the experience of moving somewhere so rural was a psychological shock, he found the experience enriching.

The book follows McLeod later into his adult life, working as chief negotiator of land claims for the federal government and executive director of education and international affairs with the Assembly of First Nations.

RELATED: Sooke’s award-winning author comes home

McLeod identified some key themes in the book: the historical injustice Indigenous peoples faced, which he says still has not been adequately addressed, the important role of education in getting out of poverty, and how indigenous rights are advancing.

“Education is making a difference, and the period of oppression, grief and suffering for Indigenous people in Canada is going to come to an end,” said McLeod.

Another important topic covered in the book is suicide and how it affected McLeod throughout his life.

“In Canada, we have an epidemic of youth suicide in Indigenous populations,” said McLeod, who encountered multiple suicides within his own family.

“Over the years, I have struggled with the topic of suicide. I have come to some conclusions now on how the process works and what leads someone to commit suicide. In the book, I write about this topic quite explicitly and openly.”

Peyakow took about three years to complete the book from writing to publishing, and during the process, McLeod would spend many hours working on it at Stick in the Mud Coffee House in Sooke.

McLeod is shifting directions slightly with his next piece of writing, as he is now working on a fiction novel titled A Season in Chezgu’un. Along with being an author, McLeod is a musician, working as a jazz singer in Puerto Vallarta in the winter months, and also dips his toes in the waters of stand-up comedy.

His memoir Peyakow can be bought at Victoria book stores, Amazon, and soon at A Sea of Bloom in Sooke.

“I hope the book has the effect of freeing people from whatever restraints, troubles and burdens they have, to realize that they can go to dark places, either on their own or to support family and friends, but you can come out of it,” said McLeod. “That really is the whole gist of Peyakow, that you can go through very difficult trauma and still come out to have a phenomenally beautiful life.”

RELATED: Sooke author wins Governor General Literary Award

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Darrel McLeod won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction in 2018 for his first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. His newly-released memoir, Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity, follows as a sequel. (Black Press Media file)

Darrel McLeod won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction in 2018 for his first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. His newly-released memoir, Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity, follows as a sequel. (Black Press Media file)

Previous story
Canadian kids extracting record amount from Tooth Fairy

Just Posted

Darrel McLeod won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Non-Fiction in 2018 for his first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age. His newly-released memoir, Peyakow: Reclaiming Cree Dignity, follows as a sequel. (Black Press Media file)
Critically acclaimed Sooke author releases new memoir

Peyakow follows as a sequel to Darrel McLeod’s first book, Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

Capital Regional District headquarters entrance on Fisgard Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria regional services get a $575,000 boost from Safe Restart Grant

CRD allocates latest grants to help service areas affected by pandemic challenges

Father Marinaldo Batista, who served at Catholic parishes in Saanich and Sooke, died April 1 in Brazil from complications of COVID-19. (Facebook/St. Elizabeth Church)
Brazilian priest who served in Saanich and Sooke dies from COVID-19

Father Marinaldo Batista, 53, went to Brazil to visit his parents and died there April 1

A photograph of the real firearm beside the replica firearm seized by VicPD in the early hours of April 18. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seize loaded firearm, drugs during traffic stop in Victoria

Officers find cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl along with loaded handgun

In this image from NASA, NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
VIDEO: NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Wickaninnish (Clifford Atleo) plays the drum while singing the Nuu-chah-nulth song on the court steps in Vancouver In a picture from April 2018. Photo credit, Melody Charlie.
Five western Vancouver Island First Nations celebrate legal fishing victory

Court ruling confirms Nuu-chah-nulth fishing rights in case dating back to 2003

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Most Read