Dyana Sonik-Henderson leads an open level rhythmical contemporary dance workshop Sept. 28 in Saanich as part of B.C. Culture Days. (brokenrhythmsvictoria.com)

Culture Days: A Saanich arts and culture celebration

2019 exhibition to take place Sept. 27 to 29

Culture Days run from Sept. 27 to 29 in Cedar Hill Recreation and Arts Centre, Saanich. Culture Days is Canada’s largest celebration of community arts and culture.

Residents are invited to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes with arts and culture in the community. The event is free for all ages.

“Culture Days is a celebration of arts and culture in communities across Canada,” said Coun. Colin Plant, chair of the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. “This year’s national theme of ‘Arts, Creativity and Well-being’ aligns with Saanich’s inclusive cultural identity and its recognition of the vital role that cultural participation plays in the quality of life of our citizens.”

Participating artists and groups include Island Illustrators Society, Al Frescoes Paint-out, Story Theatre Company, and more. There will be a number of free performances, hands-on, and participatory activities throughout the Culture Days weekend.

SEE ALSO: ‘Antigone’ chosen as Canada’s contender for international film Oscar

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A look at history by lantern light

Just Posted

Speculation tax has generated about $3.74 million in Greater Victoria

Victoria, Saanich and North Saanich are the top three communities in the area

Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

Jury begins deliberations in trial for father accused of murdering daughters

Culture Days: A Saanich arts and culture celebration

2019 exhibition to take place Sept. 27 to 29

Motorcyclists ride ‘dressed to the nines’ for prostate cancer research

Victoria motorcyclists will cruise the streets to raise funds for Movember Foundation

A look at history by lantern light

Rick Stiebel/News Staff What the flicker is going on? The Lantern Tour… Continue reading

VIDEO: Campus buzzes with new honey bee hive at Royal Roads

Having the apiary is a chance for education and awareness, beekeeper says

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Czech Republic and England advance at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Memorial race honours late Vancouver Island BMX prodigy Aidan Webber

‘This is our family’s project to carry out Aidan’s dreams for other kids’

Most Read