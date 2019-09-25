Culture Days: A Saanich arts and culture celebration

Dyana Sonik-Henderson leads an open level rhythmical contemporary dance workshop Sept. 28 in Saanich as part of B.C. Culture Days. (brokenrhythmsvictoria.com)

Culture Days run from Sept. 27 to 29 in Cedar Hill Recreation and Arts Centre, Saanich. Culture Days is Canada’s largest celebration of community arts and culture.

Residents are invited to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes with arts and culture in the community. The event is free for all ages.

“Culture Days is a celebration of arts and culture in communities across Canada,” said Coun. Colin Plant, chair of the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. “This year’s national theme of ‘Arts, Creativity and Well-being’ aligns with Saanich’s inclusive cultural identity and its recognition of the vital role that cultural participation plays in the quality of life of our citizens.”

Participating artists and groups include Island Illustrators Society, Al Frescoes Paint-out, Story Theatre Company, and more. There will be a number of free performances, hands-on, and participatory activities throughout the Culture Days weekend.

