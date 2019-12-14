Sam Macey is all decorated for the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition Christmas Lights Ride. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Cyclists rejoice as the Christmas Lights Parade returns

Family-friendly 10km ride visits big Christmas displays, Dec. 21

By scheduling this year’s annual Christmas Lights Ride on the winter solstice, organizers and riders alike are hoping for good weather.

For more than a decade, up to 100 locals have gathered for the annual Christmas Lights family bike ride. Rain has kept the numbers to as few as 40 riders the past few years but there is renewed hope that scheduling the ride, which relies on the dark to enjoy the light, will use the shortest day of the year to their advantage.

This year’s ride starts with a 4:30 p.m. meet up on Saturday night, Dec. 21, at Koffi (coffee shop), 1441 Haultain Rd. The group ride starts at 5 p.m.

“We will be taking mostly residential roads to explore some of the fancier Christmas light displays around Oaklands, Fernwood and other communities,” said co-organizer Ed Pullman of the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition.

READ ALSO: Where to look for Christmas lights in Greater Victoria this year

As the number of people in Greater Victoria who use a bicycle for commuting continues to grow the interest in the Christmas Lights Ride also grows. The light options for bicycles (and riders) are also growing for this family-oriented event, making it one of the most visual, and sustainable, Christmas events of the year.

Pullman is still finalizing the exact route as he gathers the best light up displays going.

The ride is approximately 10 kilometres long and both bike lights (front and back) and helmets are required.

“Feel free to decorate your bike in lights to get in the Christmas spirit,” Pullman said.

READ MORE: Reader calls on Oak Bay council to make bike lanes a priority

READ MORE: Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

reporter@oakbaynews.com

