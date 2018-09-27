On Saturday, Sept. 29, the distinguished gentlefolk of Victoria will don their cravats, tussle their ties, press their tweed, and sit astride their classic and vintage styled motorcycles and join over 120,000 riders in over 650 cities worldwide to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and men’s mental health. (Submitted letter)

Dapper motorcycle ride meanders Victoria for men’s mental health

The ride meanders the backroads of West Shore, Esquimalt and Victoria, with stops along the way

“There are many stories of men whose lives have been touched by prostate cancer or mental health issues at some point in their lives, perhaps even your dad, brother, uncle or friend. Often, those two health issues go together,” says Ken Miner, event co- organizer. “By dressing dapper and taking to the streets on our motorcycles, we will endeavour to bring awareness to these issues, start a conversation, and say to our pals, hey, I have your back.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is an annual motorcycle charity event that raises funds for the Movember Foundation.

The ride aims to raise awareness of preventive measures, breaking stereotypes, and giving people a chance to raise funds for a worthy cause whilst riding their beloved machines.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is Saturday, Sept. 29, gathering at Savage Cycles (2956 Westshore Pkwy) at 2 p.m. and leaving at 3 p.m. The ride meanders the back roads of the West Ahore, Esquimalt and Victoria, with stops along the way including; Esquimalt Lagoon, Action Motorcycles, the Legislative building, finally arriving at Wheelies Cafe in Rock Bay.


