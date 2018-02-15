Deadline looms to apply as Saanich summer camp leader

Saanich seek youth 16-and-older to lead summer camps

The application deadline to be a summer camp leader in Saanich this year is Feb. 23.

The district’s Parks and Recreation summer camp program is looking to fill a variety of summer camp leader positions. Applicants must be 16 and older.

Saanich adds 50 extra staff to help out during the busy summer season.

“We see this as not just an opportunity to help train our youth for the job at hand, but to mentor and prepare them for future opportunities,” said Saanich Recreation senior manager Kelli-Ann Armstrong. “We like to capitalize on our staff’s individual strengths to set them up for a successful and rewarding summer.”

Camp themes include archery, wilderness training, permaculture, leadership development and more.

Many camp leaders return to work multiple years and some carry on to full-time careers in Saanich.

The deadline to apply for summer camp leader positions is Feb. 23 through Saanich.ca.

