In October 2016, the value of monthly sales of candy, confectionery and snack foods topped $392.5 million.(Pixabay)

December, not October, the best month for candy sales in Canada

Total candy sales in October 2016 topped $392.5 million

As stores stock up on candy for Halloween, it might be surprising to know that December — not October — is the best month for candy sales, according to Statistics Canada.

In October 2016, the value of monthly sales of candy, confectionery and snack foods topped $392.5 million.

But in December of that same year, sales reached $480.2 million.

Overall, the average monthly sales of candy, confectionery and snack foods at large retailers in 2016 was $326.1 million.

While it is not clear how many Canadian children will get this candy, the estimated number of children in Canada of prime trick-or-treating age – 5 to 14 years – hovers around 3.87 million in 2016 , up from 1.4 per cent from 2015.

