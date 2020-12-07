Deer in disguise: Saanich resident finds deer lounging among Christmas decorations

Stag, doe rest next to wooden reindeer figures in Saanich yard

Deer in disguise A pair of deer stop for a rest on a Saanich lawn among some wooden reindeer decorations. On Saturday, Dec. 5, Chris Nation spotted a buck and doe lounging alongside reindeer decorations set out for the holidays and snapped a quick photo to capture the moment. The deer look right at home with their wooden friends. (Photo submitted by Chris Nation)

A Saanich resident woke to find a couple of neighourhood deer disguised among some Christmas decorations on their front lawn on Arsens Place.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Chris Nation spotted a buck and doe lounging alongside reindeer decorations set out for the holidays and snapped a quick photo to capture the moment. The deer look right at home with their wooden friends.

AnimalsChristmasDistrict of Saanich