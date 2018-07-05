Baby deer gets police escort to the vet

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it had been struck by a car

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP had an unusual passenger in one of their cruisers today.

@SidneyRCMP This was likely the cutest (and quietest) passenger ever transported in the back of our newest car! Poor little thing was hit by a car, so we took them to the Vet for a checkup! pic.twitter.com/IjoG8FwUuZ — Sidney/N.S. RCMP (@SidneyRCMP) July 5, 2018

They said the animal had been struck by a car.

The deer was taken to Central Saanich Animal Hospital, who noted that deer are not part of their typical client list.

Technicians who treated the deer are currently caring for other animals, but we’ll have more once we know.



