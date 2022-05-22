Delayed dinner, dance party on tap after Oak Bay recreation centre turns 50

Monterey Recreation Centre celebrates 50 years this fall with a dinner and dance.

The Oak Bay centre turned 50 last September but couldn’t host a party to make the anniversary because of provincial restrictions in place for health and safety.

The district bought an estate home known as Kimbolton at 1442 Monterey Ave. for $50,000 in 1968. The Oak Bay Seniors Activity Centre opened on the site in 1971. The centre has gone through several name changes and renovations since, including a $1.2-million, 7,500 square-foot expansion in 1990, the addition of a glassed-in courtyard in 2001 and an elevator installed in 2010.

RELATED: Monterey centre’s 50th anniversary party on hold in Oak Bay

A part of Recreation Oak Bay, the centre works closely with the Monterey Recreation Activity Association, a registered non-profit that raises funds for member bursaries, equipment and other extras. The MRAA also hosts its annual general meeting that month and centre staff plan to hold an open house, though a smaller event than usual.

Vinyl Wave with Tom and Dave perform for the dinner dance 50th anniversary party on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay