Diner en Blanc returns to Greater Victoria on June 23

Karin Kallio from Mark Anthony Wine and Spirits, and Aidan Henry of Brink Events raise a glass to toast the return of the annual pop-up all-white picnic and dance party Diner en Blanc, which returns June 23. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Truffles Catering’s Very Important Date picnic box, just one of several food options available for the 2022 Diner en Blanc. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Truffles Catering executive chef JP Green shows off one of food box options available for the 2022 Diner en Blanc, which returns June 23. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

After a two-year absence, Diner en Blanc is returning somewhere in Greater Victoria.

The special event sees a French, pop-up picnic held at a secret location each year, providing a unique dining opportunity for those lucky enough to secure a spot.

In 2019, more than 800 people dressed head to toe in white, per tradition, gathered at the Victoria harbourfront for the meal.

This year’s event, organized again by Brink Events, is scheduled for June 23 with catering provided by Truffles Catering.

While much about the event has yet to be unveiled, media were invited to a special sneak peek Thursday (May 12), revealing a tasty assortment of sandwiches, macarons and various healthy snacks in the boxed picnic lunches.

Registration for an invite is done in three phases, with those who attended previous events being invited to RSVP now. Starting on May 16, friends of those invited in the first phase will receive their invites, and on May 19 new guests who put their name on a wait list will begin receiving their invites.

For more information on the event and how to get a hold of an invite, visit victoria.dinerenblanc.com.

DiningFoodGreater Victoria