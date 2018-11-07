11-year-old Haimavathy Saibish dances at the Diwali festival at B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

Diwali – the multi-faith “festival of lights” – was honoured at the B.C. Legislature for the first time ever Wednesday with community leaders, dancers and the lighting of a ceremonial candle by Premier John Horgan.

“What better time to celebrate hope over sadness, love and acceptance over fear and intolerance,” said Horgan. “Whether you are Sikh, Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, we are with you today celebrating Diwali. Celebrating hope, joining with family, joining with friends and looking at all that we can do when we come together as a community.”

The festival, that originated in India and celebrates the triumph of light over dark and good over evil, is a period where families light traditional earthen candles called diyas and decorate their houses with colourful rangoli – artworks made by creating patterns on the floor using coloured rice or powder.

“It is one of the biggest festivals in India, similar to how Christmas is such a big celebration in Canada,” said Dez Daljit Mahal, vice-president of India Canada Cultural Association of Victoria.

Families share Indian sweets and gifts, and give food, money and goods to those in need during the five-day celebration. Candles and fireworks are a significant part of the festival throughout. It is also traditional for people to clean their homes in honour of the new season.

Diwali is celebrated around the world by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, making it an important date in multiple religious calendars but for different reasons.

The Hindu festival of Diwali is based on the texts and scriptures of Hinduism, marking a great battle in which Ram killed the demon king Ravan and recovered his wife. Ram’s return with his wife Sita to Ayodhya and his subsequent coronation as king is celebrated as Diwali.

Sikh holiday, Bandi Chhorh Divas, coincides with the day of Diwali, and marks the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru, was freed from imprisonment. He arrived at Amritsar on Diwali day and the Golden Temple was lit with hundreds of lamps to celebrate his return.

For Jainism, it marks the spiritual awakening of Lord Mahavira.

All celebrate with light, family, food, and gifts.

“Here in B.C., friends and families are coming together to celebrate in an exchange of love and happiness. Although this holiday is celebrated by many different people in many different ways, the universal theme always prevails: that light will triumph over darkness,” said B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

The public is invited to celebrate Diwali at an inclusive Diwali Dinner and Dance, hosted by the India Canada Cultural Association of Victoria, at the Saanich Fairgrounds on Nov. 17.

“Our vision is to connect and welcome everyone,” said organizer Dez Daljit Mahal. “We welcome all cultures to come out and celebrate with us.”

The event will be catered by Royal Spice and will include dance performances. Tickets are $30 each or $200 for a table of 8. For more information contact Mahal at 250-858-5331.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Premier John Horgan lights a ceremonial diya at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Chief Constable Del Manak (left), Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham, Minister of Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims, Minister of Education Rob Fleming celebrate Diwali at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Lighting the ceremonial diya at the Diwali ceremony at B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Gordy Dodd and Premier John Horgan shake hands at the Diwali ceremony at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Dez Daljit Mahal, vice-president of India Canada Cultural Association of Victoria, lights a ceremonial diya at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Dancers celebrate Diwali at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

The lighting of a ceremonial diya at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Previous story
Sooke Region Museum remembers First World War with new exhibit

Just Posted

Saanich councillor one of four candidates for CRD chair

Coun. Colin Plant is running for board chair after four years on the regional board

Oak Bay considers banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

Community members to have their say at Tuesday meeting

Why you still have hope of securing John Cleese tickets

Tickets still available for veteran British funnyman’s 2019 show at Victoria’s Royal Theatre

Johnson Street Bridge at centre of three lawsuits involving City of Victoria

Contractors are suing each other and the City for unexpected costs and issues

U.S. election outcome positive for environment, trade and travel: UVic professor

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO hopes for a different rhetoric around trade

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

Vancouver Island service dogs helping veterans deal with PTSD

Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs matches soldiers with trained puppies

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

Most Read