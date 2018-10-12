DND is conducting controlled burns at Rocky Point. (Google Maps)

DND burning on and off until end of November

Roughly 10 days of burning ahead

Rick Stiebel

News staff

Where there’s smoke in Metchosin, there may be controlled fire.

The Department of National Defence is burning piles of debris on its Rocky Point property sporadically from now until the end of November. About 25 piles of tree and shrub debris will be burned over approximately 10 days when weather and wind conditions are favourable, the DND said in a release.

The debris is the result of vegetation management that includes the removal of Scotch broom, gorse, and small conifers. The controlled burns are necessary to maintain military training areas, protect habitat for species at risk and reduce fire hazard.

Check out facebook.com/EsquimaltBase for more information.

