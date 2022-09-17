Do The Loop, a fundraiser for Threshold Housing Society, returns Sept. 18 to 26 and organizers encourage residents to walk, run or roll the official route, or create one on favourite routes in their own community. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Do The Loop: Walk, run or roll across Greater Victoria to support at-risk youth

Fundraiser for Threshold Housing Society returns virtually from Sept. 18 to 26

The second annual Do The Loop fundraiser for Threshold Housing Society returns virtually from Sept. 18 to 26.

“The funds raised through Do the Loop are going to help us continue our mission of providing safe homes and brighter futures to at-risk youth in our community. As a non-profit organization, Threshold Housing relies significantly on our community’s support, and we are thrilled to be part of an event that allows us to safely get together, foster healthy movement, and celebrate among members of the community as we work together toward brighter futures for youth in our community,” Threshold executive director Colin Tessier said in a statement.

Designed to provide opportunities for all members of the community to participate in a variety of ways, participants can do 25 kilometres in a number of ways – the official route along Victoria’s scenic border, the safe cycling route (great for kids, families or new bikers) sponsored by Capital Bike, or a route of their own creation. Participants can walk, wheel, roll, bike, or run.

Anyone can Do The Loop solo or as part of a relay team and can participate for fun or to raise funds. Every participant gets a customized fundraising page to source friends, family or the community for donations.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise donations of $25 for 25km and to track their route using a GPS app to share results and encourage donations. This year, every donation up to $20,000 will be matched by the JAYMAC II Fund through the Victoria Foundation.

Threshold Housing Society serves youth experiencing homelessness, aging out of care, or fleeing violence in the home. Threshold offers community supports and safe housing – with 51 long-term housing spaces across the region.

Visit thresholdhousing.ca/dotheloop to register or donate.

