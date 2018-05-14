Document shredding coming to Tillicum Centre

BBB will provide shredding by donation for confidential documents May 25

The Better Business Bureau has just the cure for those confidential documents starting to pile up around the home or office.

BBB serving Vancouver Island will join Access Records in the parking lot at Tillicum Centre (outside Old Navy) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 25 to provide shredding by donation.

BBB will again be partnering with local non-profit HeroWork to raise funds for their Radical Renovation projects. This year HeroWork is performing a number of different renovations for Mustard Seed.

Residents and small businesses are invited to bring five bags or five boxes of confidential documents to be shredded.

“Contrary to popular belief, the overwhelming majority of identity theft occurs when a thief has direct contact with the victim’s personal information,” says Rosalind Scott, president and CEO of BBB serving Vancouver Island.

“The majority of ID fraud happens because of stolen bank statements; lost or stolen wallets, chequebooks or credit cards; and other off-line means. Getting into the habit of regularly and securely shredding confidential documents is vital to protecting yourself from identity theft.”

Here’s a quick rundown on which documents should be kept and which can be shredded.

· Keep for one year (unless needed for tax purposes): receipts, debit/ATM receipts, monthly bills, medical receipts and information, travel itineraries and information, etc.

· Keep for three years: bank or credit card statements, expired insurance policies, employment applications, etc.

· Keep for seven years: invoices, tax returns and associated documents, cancelled stock certificates, payroll records, withholding statements, etc.

· Keep permanently: deeds, mortgage information, receipts or warranties for major purchase for your home, audit reports, insurance records, legal correspondence, property records, etc.

Document shredding coming to Tillicum Centre

