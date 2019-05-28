Devon Bird of Moden Boutique wearing one of the bomber jackets for sale. (Submission)

Dog portrait artist launches quirky clothing line

Fashion line supporting BC SPCA to start two-week run

Animal lovers Marion Evamy of Red Art Gallery and Devon Bird of Moden Boutique say they have created the collection specifically to raise funds for the BC SPCA. Two Sidney businesswomen created a quirky fashion line, with 30 per cent of sales going to the cause.

“We both feel how we treat animals is an important reflection of us as a society. We decided to encourage donations to the SPCA by combining fashion and art that would appeal to other animal lovers,” says Evamy.

The starting point for the collection was Evamy’s collection of colourful dog portraits and joyful abstract paintings. The bright clothes include limited edition T-shirts, tote bags and 15 signature satin bomber jackets, which are to be sold exclusively through Moden Boutique, in Sidney.

The fashion duo kicks things off with a by-invitation wine and cheese afternoon at Moden Boutique on Sunday, June 2, where they hope to raise significant funds for the BC SPCA. The limited edition garments and bags will be available until June 15.

The BC SPCA is a non-profit animal welfare organization that enforces animal protection laws, operates shelters and runs public awareness campaigns.

Evamy is one of the artists featured in the upcoming ArtSea Spring Studio Tour, based at the Red Art Gallery, selling a selection of T-shirts and totes, on June 8 and 9.

Those interested in the event can RSVP at universe.com.

For more information, contact Marion Evamy at me@redartgallery.ca or call Devon Bird at Moden Boutique 250-655-0774.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
