The Gazette happened upon a friendly gang of dogs walking in Greater Victoria

Mia Roberts walks five happy fluff balls in Highlands. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Dog walker Mia Roberts wrangled five happy dogs on an intricate leash configuration through the District of the Highlands on Thursday.

She said these dogs are part of her regular group of walking charges with the locally based Tails & Trails dog-walking company.

ALSO READ: Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors this July

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DogsWest Shore