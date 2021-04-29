The time is drawing near for the no dogs on Willows Beach rule to take effect (May 1), but on a recent evening in Oak Bay, these two four-legged friends were fine to horse around on the sand. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

The time is drawing near for the no dogs on Willows Beach rule to take effect (May 1), but on a recent evening in Oak Bay, these two four-legged friends were fine to horse around on the sand. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Dogs’ fun in the sun coming to an end on Willows Beach

Summer restrictions return to popular Oak Bay beach May 1

Every dog has its day. But for pooches who love playing in the surf and sand along Willows Beach, those days come to an end May 1.

Dogs are prohibited on the popular beach located at the foot of Dalhousie Street (whether leashed or off-leash) between May 1 and Sept. 30.

“It’s just so people can enjoy the beach without a dog taking a pee on a log next to them,” said Chris Hyde-Lay, manager of Oak Bay’s parks services.

ALSO READ: Study finds no ‘harmonious solution’ to Saanich off-leash dog restrictions

He said the summer restrictions at Willows have been around for the 25 years he has worked for the district, with the transition usually going pretty smoothly.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge this year only because we’ve had this unseasonable weather and the beaches have been really busy,” said Hyde-Lay.

He said there may be a few stragglers on the beach after May 1 who are unaware of the restrictions but they are usually pretty coopertative once they’ve been informed.

While Willows may be off limits for canine summer fun, there are a few spots around the district where dogs can enjoy spashing in the waves.

ALSO READ: Victoria dog attacked by otters off Dallas Road

“They can still find a place to cool down,” said Hyde-Lay.

Dogs are permitted year-round at Loon Bay Park (off Beach Drive at the end of Exeter Road), Cattle Point (across from Uplands Park), Haynes Park (near the end of Beresford Street), Marina Park Beach, McMicking Point (foot of Newport Avenue) and McNeil Bay Beach (300-block of Beach Drive).

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria COVID-19 survivor running half marathon to give back

Just Posted

KH Silver Nails was closed April 29 after an early morning fire tore through the back half of the business. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fort Street nail salon severely damaged by overnight fire

Banging and screaming heard shortly before 2 a.m.

A Camaro is towed after police were called about a car doing doughnuts in a Victoria park. (Courtesy VicPD)
Camaro impounded after driver ticketed for doing doughnuts in Victoria park

Officers find marks in grass about 30 metres from children in playground

Victoria-born musician Bryce Dane Soderberg took to Instagram Monday to call out the Greater Victoria School District on its proposed cuts to elementary and middle school music programs. (Bryce Dane Soderberg/Instagram)
Victoria-born Lifehouse vocalist calls out SD61 on proposed music cuts

‘It will be a big loss to future generations’ Bryce Dane Soderberg posted to his Instagram

The time is drawing near for the no dogs on Willows Beach rule to take effect (May 1), but on a recent evening in Oak Bay, these two four-legged friends were fine to horse around on the sand. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Dogs’ fun in the sun coming to an end on Willows Beach

Summer restrictions return to popular Oak Bay beach May 1

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health extends overdose advisory for Greater Victoria again

There’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses in the region

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
POLL: Do you think the government should issue vaccination passports?

As more and more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Anne-Marie Hutchins of Chilliwack with her daughter Emma and son Jayden. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died after visit to Chilliwack COVID test site wants change

Anne-Marie Hutchins’ sister said she was sent home despite chest pain and a history of tachycardia

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

A woman in Nanaimo lost close to $27,000 after lottery a scam promising $750 million and a Mercedes Benz. (Black Press file)
Nanaimo woman scammed out of $25,000 after promise of $750-million lottery prize

Senior followed instructions to pay ‘up-front taxes’

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has cleared the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in the death of a man shortly after he was released from custody in July 2020. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Independent investigation clears RCMP in July 2020 Duncan-area death

James Williams, 52, had been released from custody hours prior to being found dead in his room

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

Most Read