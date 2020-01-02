Donate blood in Greater Victoria, get a free ice cream cone

Victoria’s Parachute Ice Cream is partnering with Canadian Blood Services to encourage ice cream-lovers to donate blood. (Facebook/Parachute Ice Cream)

Do a good deed, leave with a voucher for a tasty frozen treat.

That’s the concept behind Parachute Ice Cream’s new promotion in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, 2020 new blood donors can pick up a voucher at the Victoria ice cream shop located at 105-2626 Bridge St. If they bring the voucher in for a stamp when they donate blood, it can be redeemed for a free cone until Feb. 15.

The promotion was inspired by a close friend of Parachute Ice Cream owner. Shortly after giving birth, doctors discovered that Maya Miguel had a hemorrhage with blood at critically low levels. Miguel was able to receive a blood transfusion but doctors said without it, her body would have needed three months to naturally restore her blood volume.

Now the people at Parachute Ice Cream hope to inspire Victorians to donate their blood to help others like Miguel. According to Canadian Blood Services, more than 100,000 new blood donors are needed in Canada this year to keep up with demand.

There are five locations to donate blood in Greater Victoria, including Canadian Blood Services (3449 Saanich Rd.), the University of Victoria, CFB Esquimalt’s upper dining hall, Church of the Advent and the Mary Winspear Centre. Appointments can be booked online at blood.ca.