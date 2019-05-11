Thrift stores are receiving an influx of clothing in recent years. (Swikar Oli/ News staff)

Donations on the rise for West Shore thrift stores

‘People are getting rid of things, and we appreciate it’

There are a number of reasons West Shore residents are dropping off their clothes to thrift stores this spring.

Whether their reasons include environmental concerns, spring cleaning or TV shows on minimizing and organizing possessions, people are donating their items “to give them a second chance,” said Krista Henry, national communication specialist with Salvation Army.

“You’re giving people who need something – that you may no longer want – that second spark. You’re also helping the environment,” she said. A study from the Council for Textile Recycling found that the average American sends 70 pounds of clothing to landfills each year.

“We hope that more people keep spring cleaning. That would be awesome,” she added.

“The most important thing that [thrift stores] do is keep things out of landfills,” said Sheri-Lynn Ellwood, co-owner Baja Rosi’s Consignment on Goldstream Avenue.

Angela Soukoreff at Curvalicious said people who leave their clothing on consignment have been more willing to let her donate items rather than take them back as newer items take up shelf space. Her stock space has been less overburdened as people opt to donate unsold items, she said.

“It’s a lot less of that, so significantly. It’s amazing,” she said.

Recently, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store on Claude Road has been getting a lot of “good stuff,” said an acting manager Grace White, thanks in part to professional organizer and writer Marie Kondo’s Netflix show Tidying Up.

“People are getting rid of things, and we appreciate it.”

swikaroli@goldstreamgazette.com

