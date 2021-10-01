A barge, part of Rooke Marine Towing, returns a truck to the Saanich Peninsula from Sidney Island, where it was part of construction work Tuesday morning (Sept. 28). (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

A barge, part of Rooke Marine Towing, returns a truck to the Saanich Peninsula from Sidney Island, where it was part of construction work Tuesday morning (Sept. 28). (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Don’t miss A Day in the Life Saanich Peninsula

Special feature highlights Sidney, Central Saanich and North Saanich residents, businesses

Get ready to have your picture taken!

A team of our multimedia journalists will be swarming the Saanich Peninsula on Thursday, Oct. 7. With cameras in hand, they’ll be shooting for our annual Day in the Life photo essay project, which will appear in our Oct. 21 edition of the Review. It will be one you won’t want to miss so make sure to mark your calendar!

This is one of our favourite projects, as it allows us to take readers to places they might not normally be able to go.

We also get to highlight your neighbours, friends, family and other members of the community in their element, doing what they love.

The publication date of this feature is also no coincidence. We chose Small Business Week (Oct. 17 to 23) because locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community.

Whether that’s the farmers growing food to fuel your families, the corner store where you grab some essentials on a busy day, or the boutique where you do all your shopping for gifts, these business owners – and their employees – are the vital foundation that will keep the Peninsula thriving.

So, from sunrise to sunset, we’ll be out capturing the scenes and faces that make the Saanich Peninsula remarkable.

If you know someone, a business or a special place that deserves the spotlight, we’d love to hear from you. Please email any suggestions to editor@peninsulanewsreview.com.

We look forward to meeting you and sharing your day!

– Katherine Engqvist, managing editor

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Highschool haircuts in Oak Bay raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society

Just Posted

50 new self-isolation pods, like the ones used at the old Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre shelter, will be available to Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population by early November. (Courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)
50 new isolation pods coming for Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

Oak Bay High student Annika Bergemann goes for the short look to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Highschool haircuts in Oak Bay raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society

A stolen van was found crashed into a rocky embankment on the side of Millstream Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 29). (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Police dog finds suspect from stolen van crash in West Shore