At the Victoria Home Renovation and Decor Show, admission AND all the expert advice is free!

Don’t wait ‘til spring has sprung: It’s home and garden time now!

Meet all the experts at the free Victoria Home Renovation and Decor Show, Feb. 28 to March 1

Spring is ready to spring, and if that has you dreaming of projects you’d love to undertake around your home and garden, you NEED to be at the Victoria Home Renovation and Decor Show!

Coming to Pearkes Rec Centre Feb. 28 to March 1, the premier show of the season welcomes more than 150 exhibitors, with free admission for the entire weekend.

“We’ve brought all the experts together under one roof, and they’re ready to answer your questions and inspire your vision,” says Evergreen Exhibitions’ Darcy Hope.

So whether you’re planning those last home projects of winter or want to create the backyard of your dreams, local industry experts will be on hand to talk all things home and garden!

Get your home ready for spring

Did your roof, gutters and windows take a beating from winter storms? Get the info you need to see if you need to call in the pros. Maybe a cooler home is on your calendar before the summer heat arrives – talk to the experts about an efficient new heating and cooling system that can boost comfort and cut costs year-round! You can even chat with the Fortis team about the latest rebates and incentives.

Those looking for eco-friendly home solutions will be excited to see what’s in-store from this growing market, from harnessing the power of the sun to beeswax products to replace plastics, Hope notes.

Demos & Deals

As you browse the booths, watch for a variety of in-booth demonstrations, plus lots of special-to-the-expo deals providing some of the best prices of the season. And yes, there’s lots of opportunity to win, too!

Plan your visit

With a full weekend to take in the latest and greatest innovations for your home and garden, visiting when it’s a little quieter can provide more opportunity to chat one-on-one with industry experts, Hope notes, suggesting Friday afternoon and first thing Saturday and Sunday tend to be a little quieter.

If you have specific projects in mind, it pays to create a “plan of attack.” Check out the exhibitor’s map online, or pick up a map at the door to ensure you see all the experts. And because it’s easy to miss someone in your initial sweep, leave time for a second lap to take advantage of all the available expertise.

And remember, home show admission, not to mention all the expert advice, is always free!

  • Friday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the Victoria Home Renovation and Decor Show and all the other Vancouver Island shows on the spring calendar, at homeshowtime.com.

