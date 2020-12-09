Driftwood artist crafts custom sign in Colwood

Art installation located at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road to get lit up

Driftwood artist Paul Lewis is placing the final touches on the newest driftwood art installation at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road. Colwood mayor Rob Martin says the new sign will be lit up for the holidays. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A new driftwood art installation floated into Colwood, just in time for the holidays.

Artist Paul Lewis completed the final few letters on the sign at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road, before unveiling it to the public on the evening of Wednesday, Dec 7.

The Colwood artist is known for his driftwood birds at Esquimalt Lagoon, Herm Williams Park and his most recent sign at Royal Beach.

Lewis has been collecting driftwood from several beaches across Greater Victoria since October for the project. It’s normally frowned upon to take driftwood from the beach, but Lewis has a permit.

The sign will be cemented into the ground as a permanent structure.

READ MORE: Artist creates five-foot driftwood sculpture of Takaya

“I think it’s fantastic that there are more pieces of art around the town,” said Lewis. “I know that they [Colwood] might want more installations around Royal Beach when it gets developed too. I feel like it’s slowly starting to become what Colwood is known for.”

Lewis says the toughest part of the project was digging the holes, as he hit rock only seven or eight inches into the ground – then had to remove the remaining rocks by hand.

Lewis plans to add two driftwood birds to the sign then the city plans to string Christmas lights.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said council has made the conscious decision to slowly roll out holiday lights throughout the city year after year. He pointed to Herm Williams Park, which cost the city about $5,000 and entering its second year second year, and hopes to expand through Meadow Park at Royal Bay in coming years.

“We’re looking for chances to bring moments of joy for our residents, especially with the pandemic,” said Martin. “Being able to combine that with support for our local artists is the perfect combination.”

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Documentarian hopes to share story of Victoria driftwood bird sculptor

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

artistCity of Colwood,



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Driftwood artist Paul Lewis is placing the final touches on the newest driftwood art installation at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road. Colwood mayor Rob Martin says the new sign will be lit up for the holidays. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)