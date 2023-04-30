Driftwood wildlife raises more than $10K to help the real deal in Metchosin

Wildlife lingering on the streets of Victoria raised $10,945.44 to help sick, injured and orphaned animals.
Artist Tanya Bub showcased a series of her driftwood animal sculptures around Bastion Square and in the Gage Gallery to raise funds for the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) in Metchosin.
Wild ARC, the only wildlife rehabilitation centre on south Vancouver Island, treated 2,459 wild animals last year. The Metchosin site is not open to public tours but does host a critter cam online at spca.bc.ca.
@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.