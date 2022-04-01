Duck race set to return to Sooke after two-year-long absence

Duck Day returns to to Sooke River on May 7, and along with a rubber duck race, there will be games for children, a colouring contest in schools and a scavenger hunt. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Duck Day is back after a two-year hiatus.

Tickets are on sale for the 14th rubber duck race. The event has run for 16 years, but organizers cancelled the last two due to the pandemic.

Co-chairs Alison Hogan and Cathy Rogers said at the pace tickets are selling, mid-April may sell them out.

“It’s been tremendous. We’re pleased with the response so far. I think community members, certainly those that have been here for a while, are excited to see it again. They recognize what the events are about, and the Sooke community, in general, is always very supportive of what we do out there,” said Hogan.

This year, there will be games for children, a colouring competition in schools leading up to the event and a scavenger hunt with rocks decorated with duck pictures hidden around Sooke. Children who find the rocks can exchange them for a prize.

Money raised from the event goes towards various fundraising efforts for the Sooke Harbourside Lions.

No tickets are being sold on the day of the event. Depending on the tide, the ducks will take to the starting line at the Sooke River Campground on May 7 around 11:30 a.m.

