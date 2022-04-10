(Downtown Victoria Business Association)

(Downtown Victoria Business Association)

DVBA creates video, list promoting businesses ideal for Earth Month

The given businesses are ideal for shopping locally, buying used, and supporting carbon neutrality

To get residents of Greater Victoria thinking about consumerism and sustainability during April’s Earth Month, the Downtown Victoria Business Association has released a video of nine recommendations for local shopping.

Buying long-lasting items, used items, reusable containers, renting instead of buying, shopping local, eating sustainability, investing in active transportation like bikes, and supporting businesses that are declared carbon-neutral are eight of the tactics suggested in the association’s video, which will also support local business.

Their website dvba.ca/earthmonth features dozens of Victoria-based businesses aligned toward green initiatives.

“When it comes to improving our environmental impact, every step matters. We are proud that so many downtown businesses are locally owned and/or sustainably focused. We hope sharing these ideas through April will encourage change in our community,” executive director Jef Bray said in a release.

READ ALSO: Climate action, sustainable building, biodiversity in Colwood topics for speaker series

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria Business Association upgrades its online presence

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
‘A queer, feminine body against the world:’ A Victoria woman’s vision for Miss Health and Fitness

Just Posted

Lorne Carnes, a member at the Canadian Pacific Lawn Bowling Club in downtown Victoria, delivers a bowl at the club. Open houses at the 11 clubs around Greater Victoria are being hosted on various weekends throughout April, welcoming newcomers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Flexibility of play, fun offered at Greater Victoria lawn bowling greens

(Downtown Victoria Business Association)
DVBA creates video, list promoting businesses ideal for Earth Month

In recognition of Emergency Service Dispatcher and 9-1-1 Awareness Week April 10 to 16, the Saanich Fire Department is acknowledging the service of its dispatchers. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)
Saanich fire dispatch shares 9-1-1 tips for awareness week in B.C.

West Shore fire crews responded to a townhome fire in Langford Saturday evening, which left a family pet dead. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Pet killed in Langford townhome fire Saturday evening