Earthquake simulator coming to Greater Victoria

Participants try out the Shake Zone mobile earthquake simulator. The simulator will be making its way across the Capital Region this month. (Photo courtesy of Motion Safe)

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to be in an 8.0 magnitude earthquake – without the impending consequences– there will be several opportunities across the Capital Region this month.

The ShakeZone and QuakeCottage earthquake simulators will be stationed across the region thanks to the Victoria Red Cross Emergency Services, ShakeOutBC and local fire departments.

The free ride is intended to be used to remind people that they need to be prepared for a large earthquake in this region.

The first ShakeZone and/or QuakeCottage will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the B.C. Legislature from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, it will be at the University of Victoria, in front of the McPherson Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, it will be at Central Middle School at 1280 Fort St. from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as at the CANEX parking lot in Esquimalt at 1343 Woodway Rd.

On Friday, Sept. 20 it will be at the Sidney Community Saftey Building at 2245 Oakville Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lastly, on Saturday, Sept. 21 it will be available at the Saanich #1 Fire Hall at 760 Vernon Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on local emergency preparedness, you can visit victoriaready.ca.

