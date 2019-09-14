Participants try out the Shake Zone mobile earthquake simulator. The simulator will be making its way across the Capital Region this month. (Photo courtesy of Motion Safe)

Earthquake simulator coming to Greater Victoria

The QuakeCottage/ShakeZone ride will simulate an 8.0 magnitude earthquake

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to be in an 8.0 magnitude earthquake – without the impending consequences– there will be several opportunities across the Capital Region this month.

The ShakeZone and QuakeCottage earthquake simulators will be stationed across the region thanks to the Victoria Red Cross Emergency Services, ShakeOutBC and local fire departments.

The free ride is intended to be used to remind people that they need to be prepared for a large earthquake in this region.

ALSO READ: Tsunami Preparedness Week kicks off Sunday in Greater Victoria

The first ShakeZone and/or QuakeCottage will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the B.C. Legislature from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, it will be at the University of Victoria, in front of the McPherson Library from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, it will be at Central Middle School at 1280 Fort St. from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as at the CANEX parking lot in Esquimalt at 1343 Woodway Rd.

ALSO READ: Victoria elementary students shake it out for earthquake preparedness

On Friday, Sept. 20 it will be at the Sidney Community Saftey Building at 2245 Oakville Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lastly, on Saturday, Sept. 21 it will be available at the Saanich #1 Fire Hall at 760 Vernon Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on local emergency preparedness, you can visit victoriaready.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

CRD awards third annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship
Greater Victoria high school students head to Honduran jungles, reefs for science

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

'We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,' Cassels says

Greater Victoria high school students head to Honduran jungles, reefs for science

Students from St. Andrew's High School spent the summer surveying the tropics

Victoria's West My Friend reaches for stars with new album

Folk trio to unveil layered symphonic sound at album release concert Sept. 20 at Alix Goolden Hall

Black Press Media journalists earn Jack Webster award nomination

Victoria journalists take an in-depth look at the opioid crisis

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is 'appalled' by condition of road where bus crashed

Intelligence official charged seemed to be 'exemplar of discretion': UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis's doctoral dissertation committee

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man's head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

Nanaimo company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

'A real shame': B.C. MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

VIDEO: Seniors at B.C. assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living in Salmon Arm

'How does it even happen?': Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his 'bear' hands

Vandals target North Island-Powell River NDP candidate's office in Comox with swastikas, graffiti

Rachel Blaney's Comox office has been vandalized with swastikas and tagging overnight Friday.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

