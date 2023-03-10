River Egeland tracked down some yummy treats last year at the Pemberton Holmes Easter Egg Hunt at Ed Macgregor Park. This year’s event takes place on April 8. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

River Egeland tracked down some yummy treats last year at the Pemberton Holmes Easter Egg Hunt at Ed Macgregor Park. This year’s event takes place on April 8. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Easter egg hunt promises fun-filled day for families

Event takes place at Ed Macgregor Park on April 8

The kids might be hopping mad if you skip out on this event.

Pemberton Holmes Sooke Real Estate is hosting the third annual Easter Egg Hunt; there’s more to it than meets the eye.

In addition to the traditional egg hunt, there will be face painting, colouring, balloons and popcorn. Pemberton Pete that hare extraordinaire, will be on hand as well.

ALSO READ: Sooke Food Bank is the recipient of the generosity of Easter egg hunters

A spokesperson for Pemberton Holmes Sooke said the event is all about giving back to the community. “It feeds the soul to see people happy, especially kids in our community.”

The free family event occurs at Ed Macgregor Park on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first hunt time for kids up to three years, four to eight, and nine to 12 starts at 10:15 a.m., with additional hunts for the same age groups at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Pemberton Holmes Sooke asks that those who attend leave their pooch or other pets at home to ensure it’s a poop-free zone.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookeSookeWest Shore

 

Pemberton Pete is busy preparing baskets for the third annual Easter egg hunt at Ed Macgregor Park on April 8 at Ed Macgregor Park. (Contributed)

Pemberton Pete is busy preparing baskets for the third annual Easter egg hunt at Ed Macgregor Park on April 8 at Ed Macgregor Park. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Everyone feels pretty proud’: Geoff Dickson reflects on 12 years piloting Victoria airport

Just Posted

A pair of crashes blocks apart impact Victoria traffic Friday (March 10). (Google maps)
Traffic alert: Quadra, Blanshard crashes slow Victoria commute

Council has resurrected the planning process for the Crystal Pool’s replacement, but the final say could come from a proposed city referendum possibly set in late 2024. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria to fund $1.78M work studying possible Crystal Pool referendum

Coast Capital Savings is reminding its members to be vigilant for scammers impersonating its real website. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Fraud alert: Coast Capital issues warning to members due to imposter websites

Salmon make their way up stream to spawn in Goldstream Provincial Park on Friday, Nov. 25, during the 2022 salmon run. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Somebody needs to speak for the fish’: Tsartlip man protesting impact of Malahat widening project

Pop-up banner image