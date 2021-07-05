Easter Seals to hold fundraiser for children with disabilities

Every $500 raised will cover the costs of one day of overnight camp. (Courtesy of Easter Seals BC/Yukon)

Disc golf event will raise funds to send children, youth to summer camp at Camp Shawnigan

Disc golfers can get out and enjoy the fresh air while doing their part for children with disabilities.

The Campership Classic Charity Disc Golf Tournament will be at Mary’s Farm and Sanctuary on Finlayson Arm Road on July 17, raising funds to send children and youth with physical and intellectual disabilities to Easter Seals’ Camp Shawnigan.

Participants can sign up as individuals or teams of four for $40 per person and will receive a disc and one round of 18 holes. Every $500 raised will fund a day of overnight camp. Unable to offer overnight camps this summer due to COVID-19, day camps and a weekend family camp will be held instead at Shawnigan Lake in August.

ALSO READ: GardenWorks puts down new roots in Oak Bay this summer

Easter Seals manager Mary-Lynn Hanson said disc golf was chosen on the basis that it was outdoors, COVID-19-friendly and accessible to those of all ages, ability and skill.

“These camps are so important for both campers and families, especially after the very hard year they had with many of their support programs and services being cancelled,” she said in a release.

Camp Shawnigan has been giving Vancouver Island children and adults with disabilities overnight camp experiences since it opened in 1979. It enables campers to gain invaluable skills and form great friendships.

Easter Seals is a provincial legacy charity operated by the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities since 1952 that has helped more than one million families in need.

Those interested in participating can sign up at eastersealscampershipclassic.ca or email Shannon Bernays at sbernays@eastersealsbcy.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsfundraiserSports