Edward Milne students clean up Whiffen Spit

Youth for Sooke members Tim Ross (far right), Aaliyah Naggdy, Kyla Lovbakke, Emma Denhoff and Amy Haddad spent their Wednesday morning picking up garbage at Whiffen Spit. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

With garbage bags and trash pickers in hand, a small group of Sooke youth combed Whiffen Spit and Ella Beach Wednesday morning.

Five volunteers from Youth for Sooke, a group associated with Edward Milne Community School, found cigarette butts, styrofoam and even a single shoe.

This is the first cleanup the collective has held since the beginning of the pandemic, as their plans for several events couldn’t adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve had a lower turnout than we wanted, but we will still want to keep the momentum going,” said Tim Ross, youth engagement coordinator for Youth for Sooke.

“We’re trying to think of events where people can bring their own things, instead of us providing everything that needs to be used.”

