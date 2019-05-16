Embrace Twilight walk a fun, free community offering in Oak Bay

The Community Association of Oak Bay reminds residents they offer a free long-weekend event that includes no ferry lineups or traffic.

This month’s Embrace the Twilight walk is Friday, May 17 with a 7 p.m. start at the Henderson Recreation Centre.

The Community Association-led one-hour walk is free and everyone is welcome.

On Saturday night, Bald Eagles Band offers up its semi-annual dinner dance in the Sports View Lounge of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. The lounge sells a wide variety of meals and beverages so bandmates invite friends to have a meal and a beverage or two and dance for free to some well-recognized tunes.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to get a meal and a table, dancing starts just after 7.



