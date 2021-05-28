Engine Boss training in Metchosin Saturday to prepare Island firefighters for wildfire season

The training will be on the field of the Metchosin Elementary School and throughout the community

The Metchosin Fire Department will be hosting firefighters from all over Vancouver Island for Engine Boss training on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of the Metchosin Fire Department/ Facebook)

The Metchosin Fire Department will be hosting firefighters from all over Vancouver Island for Engine Boss training on Saturday (May 29).

The phase-two training – hosted by the Office of the Fire Commissioner and B.C. Wildfire Service – prepares firefighters to help prevent the spread of fires, save homes as wildfire season approaches, and teaches firefighters how to support wildfire crews.

Training will take place on the field of Metchosin Elementary School (4494 Happy Valley Rd.) in the morning before it moves through the Glen Forest and Olympic View neighbourhoods.

Metchosin Fire thanked owners who have offered their properties to be a part of the training.

