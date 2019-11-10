Enjoy baroque and brews at the Grand Tour of Beer

What do you get when you combine classical music and craft beer? According to the Victoria Beer Society’s ‘thirsty writer’ Joe Wiebe, you get a “beer-soaked musical journey.”
The Grand Tour of Beer returns to Victoria this month with a new line up of brews, pairing baroque music and beer flavours from five distinct regions: Germany, Italy, Flemish, Scotland and New World.
Try a classic golden lager to the sounds of Sonata Prima in C major or drink a Scotch ale while a hornpiper plays the Airs for the Seasons “Autumn.”
Acting as host, Wiebe will introduce your taste buds to the beers of each region while musical performances from the Luchkow-Stadlen-Jarvis Trio and local soprano Ai Horton take your ears back in time.
And don’t worry, there will be opportunities to do more than listen – the audience can participate through the inclusion of classical drinking songs and table dancing “will not necessarily be discouraged.”
The event, co-produced with Pacific Opera Victoria, will be held in Victoria Nov. 15. at 7:30 p.m. at the Baumann Centre (925 Balmoral Rd.). Tickets can be purchased online at pacificopera.ca. Tickets are $45.50 each. Attendees must be 19 and over.
